HP has just unveiled the Omen 16 & Omen 17 gaming laptops and the Omen 16 is the first gaming laptop to feature AMD Radeon RX 6000M graphics.

The Omen 16 and Omen 17 are the latest gaming laptops from HP and come equipped with powerful components. The HP Omen 17 comes equipped with up to the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i9-11900H. In terms of graphics, the Omen 17 comes with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop graphics card. It features up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD. The display options are a 17.3" QHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 17.3" FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both panels feature a peak brightness of 300 nits and 100% sRGB coverage.

The HP Omen 16 has two versions, an AMD version, and an Intel version. The Intel version comes equipped with up to the Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i7-11800H while the AMD version comes equipped with up to the Ryzen 9 5900HX. The AMD version features the Radeon RX 6000M graphics card which is based on the RDNA 2 architecture. The Intel version features up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU. Both versions come equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory while the AMD version comes with up to a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD and the Intel version comes with a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD. The display for both versions is a 16.1" QHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel features a peak brightness of 300 nits and 100% sRGB coverage.

The HP Omen 16 is expected to be available in June via the HP online store and Best Buy for $1,049.99. The HP Omen 17 is also expected to be available in June for $1,369.99 at online retailers.