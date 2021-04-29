AMD has once again reaffirmed that its Radeon RX 6000M Mobility GPUs based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture are on track for a Q2 launch.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Mobility RDNA 2 GPUs On Track For Q2 2021 Launch, Says CEO

As reported by Anandtech, AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, confirmed that their RDNA 2 powered Radeon RX 6000M Mobility GPUs are on track for launch in Q2 2021. Previously, the company had shown the Radeon RX 6000M Mobility GPUs slated for release in 1H of 2021. We are already in the mid of Q2 2021 so we can expect an announcement in May with the availability of the first AMD Radeon RX 6000M powered laptops in June 2021.

AMD Promises To Increase Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Graphics Card Supply & Ramp Production

We introduced our Radeon 6700 XT desktop GPU with leadership 1440p gaming performance in March and are on track for the first notebooks featuring our leading-edge mobile RDNA 2 architecture to launch later this quarter. Dr. Lisa Su (AMD CEO)

The AMD Radeon RX 6000M Mobility GPUs will be based on the 7nm RDNA 2 architecture. They will be succeeding the Radeon RX 5000M Mobility GPUs which looked great on paper but were lacking proper availability in the retail segment. Not a lot of laptops ended up featuring them and those that were announced were very limited, to begin with. It was all a pipe dream but hopefully, with RDNA 2, AMD can change that and provide much more Radeon RX 6000M options to consumers who will be buying high-end gaming and mainstream laptops.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs will come in three GPU flavors, the top segment will be composed of the Navi 22 GPU followed by Navi 23 GPU for mainstream laptops & finally, the Navi 24 GPU for entry-level mobility designs. We have already seen a couple of leaks for the Navi 22 and Navi 23 GPU variants in both the Radeon RX 6000M and the Radeon Pro W6000M series.

The mobility RDNA 2 lineup is expected to compete against a wide array of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 gaming and NVIDIA RTX A**** workstation series chips which have been out in the market for a while now. Just yesterday, NVIDIA expanded its portfolio in the entry-level segment with the release of its GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 GPUs for the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey. There will be more laptops featuring these budget-tier chips that are expected to launch in the coming months.

As for specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 mobility GPUs featuring the Navi 22 SKU will feature up to 2560 cores, 12 GB memory, and 150W TGPs, the Navi 23 SKU will feature up to 2048 cores, 8 GB memory, and 90W TGP while the Navi 24 SKUs will feature up to 1536 cores, 4 GB memory, and 50W TGPs. Pricing on the AMD-powered laptops is expected to be more attractive than the GeForce counterparts though we still have to see where the actual performance lands on those laptops.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPU Lineup (Preliminary)