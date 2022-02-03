System76 reveals Kudu AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX high-performance laptop Running Ubuntu Linux

System76 announced the company's next-gen AMD laptop, the System76 Kudu, decked with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory.

The Kudu Laptop from System76 offers AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX power & 144HZ refresh rates for a premium Linux laptop

The new System76 Kudu is a premium laptop with the incredible Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 15.6-inch display with 1080p FHD screen resolution, 144Hz refresh rates, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, dual NVMe SSD support, built-in 2.5G Ethernet, and a slick matte finish.

For connectivity, the System76 Kudu offers

1× USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

One × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1× USB 2.0 Type-A

The System76 laptop comes pre-installed with the user's Ubuntu Linux or the System76 Pop!_OS downstream choice of Ubuntu. This high-quality Linux laptop weighs 4.85lbs (2.2kg) and measures 36 x 25 x 2.9 cm.

Enjoy fast, steady progression with the Kudu’s powerful H-class AMD processor. The Kudu laptop is equipped to handle longer sessions so you can taste the victory of beating your schedule. Stream, game, edit, and run through tutorials all in the same session. The Kudu laptop is equipped with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics to keep up with ambitious content mavericks like yourself. Orchestrate success across up to four displays using one HDMI port, one mini DisplayPort, and one DisplayPort over USB-C. Pop!_OS is designed to stay out of your way so you can do what you do best. Discover and create efficiently with fast navigation, easy organization, and fluid, convenient workflow.

The possible turnoff for some users is the lack of a 4K HD display and the utilization of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. There are no AMD Radeon graphics options for users desiring to use the open-source driver stack or want the integrated graphics processor found with the Ryzen 9 5900HX.

The System76 Kudu has a starting MSRP of $1,799. The specifications are exceptional overall, even with the high cost due to the more undersized buying capability of System76 in comparison with other manufacturers such as ASUS with their ROG STRIX G15 AMD Advantage that is currently available at a more cost-effective price.

If you want to find out more details on the new System76 Kudu Linux laptop, inquirers can check out the system on the System76 company website.

Source: Phoronix, System76