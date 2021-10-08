AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark Leaks Out, Slightly Slower Than The NVIDIA RTX 3060

The first unofficial performance metric of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card has leaked out within the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT Graphics Card Performance Benchmark in 3DMark Time Spy Leaked, Slower Than The NVIDIA RTX 3060

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT launches next week and since the press drivers have been shipped out, we are bound to see some unofficial leaks. We have already seen the official GPU performance benchmarks for the card but those are the best-case scenario as independent PC tests would paint a slightly more realistic picture.

When it comes to performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 benchmark leaked within 3DMark Time Spy by HXL shows a graphics score of 8155 points. The overall score is 8612 points with the setup consisting of an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU. Comparing the score to our own benchmark of the RX 6600 XT, we see that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is at least 6.6% faster in the same benchmark. The card is around 8.5% faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 and there are rumors of a 12 GB variant being prepped to tackle entry-level RDNA 2 cards such as the RX 6600 Non-XT.

If NVIDIA could offer a decent specs update to the original RTX 2060, the higher VRAM and pricing of around $300 US might make it quite an attractive mainstream option. It'll be really interesting to see a two-year-old Turing card offering a competitive position against a brand new RDNA 2 offering from AMD. Now AMD will have a lead in overall power efficiency but overall, NVIDIA's Turing will be offering almost similar performance with higher VRAM and also possibly a lower price.

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. AMD's Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: