Apple is set to release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates next week for both iPhone and iPad. Here is how you can prepare for it right now.

Apple to Release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Next Week, Start Preparing for the Update Today

The iPhone maker is all set to release iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 next week. If we are extremely lucky, the update should land on Monday. But before that even happens, there are few things you should do in order to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible on the big day.

How to Engrave Your AirTag and Customize it

Your Device is Most Likely Compatible, But Make Sure Anyway

You are likely running a device that runs iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. But if you are unsure, then check out the compatibility list here.

Free up Space

If you do not have enough space on your iPhone and iPad, the update will not even download and install. You can check what is eating up space the most on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > iPhone / iPad Storage. Once here, you can go through the list of apps and see which is taking up the most space and take action accordingly. iOS and iPadOS will recommend some course of action as well, such as offloading unused apps and more. Free up at least 6GB of space so that everything goes through as smoothly as possible.

Make Sure you have 50% or More Battery Life

Updates do not install unless you have 50% or more battery life remaining. It is best to keep your iPhone and iPad charged up on the day the update arrives. Or, you can just keep your device plugged in during the entire update process. It is absolutely safe and no harm will be done to the battery. In fact, your device loves it when electrons keep on moving around.

Backup Everything Just in Case

Creating a backup of everything is always a nice thing to do. Whether you are performing an over the air update or going for a clean install, always have your files and settings backed up just in case something does go wrong. For a clean installation, it is absolutely necessary since the installation will delete everything. You can backup everything to iTunes, Finder or iCloud.

If you have a WhatsApp account running on your iPhone, please make sure that you have backed that up as well to iCloud.

How Many AirTags Can You Pair With a Single Apple ID Account?

Keep a USB-C or Lightning Cable Handy for Clean Installation

Planning a clean install? It is best to sort out the cable you are going to use to sync your device to your computer for a clean install. The original cable is the best thing there is. Find it and place it front and center on your workspace.

Grab a Coffee

If you have done everything above, then just wait for Monday to arrive. This is the day we expect iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 become available. When it is, you will hear it from us.