Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.07 Fixes Anisotropic Filtering, Improves Shader Optimization and More

A new Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch is now live, introducing new fixes and improvements to the game.

Patch 1.07 finally fixes Anisotropic Filtering, which now works correctly. The update also improves shader optimization, removing the mandatory optimization step at launch. Shaders are now pre-optimized in the game's Main Menu, and also optimized dynamically in-game.

We’re happy to announce that Patch 1.07 for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now live! As we mentioned in our previous update, our team has been hard at work on some of the trickier graphical issues, which needed some more time in development. With Patch 1.07 the team has rewritten the way the engine deals with shaders and shader-optimisation. This results in the optimisation step becoming optional, as well as the Anisotropic Filtering option now working as expected. What this means for you: upon starting the game, it will start optimising shaders in the Main Menu each time. Shaders will also still be optimised during gameplay, but this now happens automatically in the background. Letting the game run the initial shader optimization is completely optional, so if you want to jump straight in, you can skip it; letting this process finish before playing will improve your loading times in the game. Lastly, please note that changing AF settings can take some time depending on your PC hardware.

Guerilla Games also shared a list of currently Horizon Zero Dawn PC known issues, such as increased instability for CPUs with more than 16 cores and other graphical settings issues not functioning properly.

CPUs that have more than 16 cores might experience a higher amount of instability.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC, complete with the Frozen Wilds DLC, as well as on PlayStation 4. A direct sequel called Horizon Forbidden West is now in development for PlayStation 5.