Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch 1.06 Introduces Gameplay Improvements, Fixes For HDR, Adaptive FPS Issues and More

A new Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch has gone live today, bringing graphics and gameplay improvements as well as fixes for HDR and Adaptive FPS issues.

The 1.06 update introduces a couple of crash fixes as well as graphical improvements that fix a couple of visual glitches related to HDR and Adaptive FPS.

Crash Fixes Fixed a streaming compute shader crash

Fixed a crash on startup related to file paths with non-ANSI characters Graphical Improvements Fixed an issue where characters would noticeably warp between cuts during a specific cutscene in main quest “The Point of the Spear”

Fixed an issue where box graphics would flash during the final cinematic of the game

Fixed an issue in HDR where the UI could get overlapped by a black scene

Fixed an issue where turning on the Adaptive FPS option gave lower performance results than setting similar results manually

The Horizon Zero Dawn PC new patch also introduces improvements for Aloy forward walking direction and executable details.

Gameplay Improvements Aloy forward walking direction – Aloy now walks directly towards the direction the camera is facing when you press forward, rather than at a slight angle Other Improvements Executable details – Properties of the executable now also displays the current version

Guerilla Games has also detailed a couple of known Horizon Zero Dawn PC issues that are currently being worked on.

KNOWN ISSUES Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC, complete with the Frozen Wilds DLC, as well as on PlayStation 4. A direct sequel called Horizon Forbidden West is now in development for PlayStation 5.