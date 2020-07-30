Horizon Forbidden West Will Feature Explorable San Francisco And Yosemite Valley

Horizon Forbidden West will be set between Utah and the Pacific Ocean, and it will feature some fully explorable iconic locations.

The September 2020 issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK confirmed that the PlayStation 5 open-world game in development by Guerilla Games will feature San Francisco and the Yosemite Valley in explorable form. Many speculated that the game would be set in Utah, Nevada, and California by analyzing the reveal trailer, so it's nice to finally receive official confirmation.

PS5 the Big Favorite Over XSX in Recent UK Survey, Overall Next-Gen Interest Very High

Horizon Forbidden West will leverage the power of the PlayStation 5 to present an incredibly immersive experience. The console's SSD will also make loading screens a thing of the past.

On the PS5, we can make the world even more detailed and more vibrant and more immersive. With the PS5's SSD, there will be virtually no loading screens. So, in an open-world game like Horizon Forbidden West, if you open up the map and fast travel from one end to the other [or] restarting from a checkpoint will be super fast. When you boot up the game, you're right there in the action.

Horizon Forbidden West is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 5, but the original Horizon: Zero Dawn is making its debut on PC very soon, complete with ultrawide support

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC will support multiple resolutions up to native 4k.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC can be played in 32:9 ultrawide ratio and at a 3840x1080 resolution if your hardware supports it. Note that cutscenes remain limited to a 16:9 ratio.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC allows you to choose from several presets for both AA and AF settings. It does not offer raytracing support. The characters, machines and environments are the same as those found in the PS4 version.

Horizon Forbidden West will release sometime in 2021 exclusively on PlayStation 5.