Horizon Zero Dawn PC Anisotropic Filtering, Stuttering And Animation Issues Are Under Investigation, Guerilla Says

Guerilla Games released a statement on the Horizon Zero Dawn PC issues today, confirming which ones are under investigation.

According to the statement posted on the game's Steam Community, a one-time, initial shader compilation has been implemented in the game, which should improve performance during play. The process will take around 10-15 minutes to complete.

In order to improve performance during play, we’ve implemented a one-time initial shader compilation before the game starts for the first time. This can take an average of 10-15 minutes for most systems to complete. Once it’s completed, you won’t have to do it again unless you make a significant hardware change or update your video drivers. We’re looking into ways to further optimize this process.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC suffers from a couple of issues like Anisotropic Filtering settings not working properly and stuttering during gameplay and UI updates. These issues are under investigation, alongside possible improvements to 30 FPS animations.

Anisotropic Filtering settings are not working. This is a high priority issue for us to resolve.

Some systems may experience a brief stutter during general world traversal, UI updates, quest updates, or camera swaps in cutscenes. This is a high priority issue for us to investigate.

Some animations are designed to only refresh at 30fps even if the game is running at a much higher frame rate. We are exploring how we can improve this with a future update.

Horizon Zero Dawn launches on PC on August 7th. The game supports up to 4K resolution, 32:9 ultrawide ratio, and more.