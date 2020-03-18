Horizon Zero Dawn on PC Won’t Ship with a FOV Slider to Avoid ‘Compromising the Original Experience’

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC at some point this Summer. It was great news for PC gamers when Sony confirmed it a few days ago, after a series of rumors in the last few months.

However, some may be a bit disappointed to learn that the game won't have a Field of View (FOV) slider, which was confirmed yesterday on the official Steam forums by Guerrilla Games' Community Manager Anne van der Zanden.

We will add several ways to customize your settings for Horizon Zero Dawn for PC. However, we feel that changing the FOV compromises the original Horizon Zero Dawn experience and visual style too much, so you will not be able to change this.

This is somehow surprising given that Guerrilla also confirmed support for Ultrawide displays, which would naturally require a different Field of View. Of course, it is possible that the game automatically changes the FoV when selecting an Ultrawide resolution.

Then again, since this is a PC version, we're pretty confident someone will eventually come up with a mod to change the Field of View in Horizon Zero Dawn. Regardless of that, the open world action RPG will be a must-have for anyone who didn't get the chance to play it on PlayStation 4, as discussed in our reviews of the base game and Frozen Wilds expansion (included on PC).

Chris Wray: Horizon Zero Dawn is a pure sign of what can be completed with an exceptionally designed open world. Not only that, it has exceptional characterisation and a sincere story that doesn't shoehorn elements, allowing for the organic growth of characters. This is a game that I can barely find any faults with, except borrowing some elements from other open world games. Even so, it made each and every element its own in one of the best games to date. Francesco De Meo: With a new focused story, a harshly beautiful new area, new weapons, enemies and skills, Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds is a worthy expansion of the open world game developed by Guerrilla Games. Ultimately, it's more of the same, as the expansion lacks any major new gameplay mechanics, but when so much love is put into a product, is it really an issue? Highly recommended to all Horizon Zero Dawn owners.