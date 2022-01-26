Horizon Forbidden West Story About As Long As That of Horizon Zero Dawn, Game Director Says

Game director on Horizon Forbidden West, Mathijs de Jonge, has said that the game’s story length is roughly on par with that of 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn.

Those who have been wondering how long it will take them to complete the story mode within the upcoming Zero Dawn sequel will be happy to hear that it will about as long as its predecessor. At least, that’s what the game director has reportedly told German gaming outlet GamePro.de when asked about the game’s length.

For reference, Zero Dawn’s main story mode could be completed within roughly 20 to 24 hours, although some managed to complete it in 15 hours. Completing the main story and side quests required around 40-45 hours on average, while completionists spent more than 60 hours.

Of course, the exact playtime varies from player to player but in our opinion, being a narrative-centered open-world title, the overall length of Zero Dawn was quite good.

As covered last week, the game will have a single ending, but players will have a bit of agency on the story.

“Horizon Forbidden West will have a single ending, very strong and impactful, but some nuances may change depending on the characters you have given space and attention to”, the game’s Narrative Director, Benjamin McCaw, said in a recent interview. “In addition, on a couple of occasions, there will be very strong moral choices, which will have extremely powerful consequences.

Horizon Forbidden West launches in less than a month on February 18 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Be sure to check out the game’s latest story trailer, and stunning gameplay footage.