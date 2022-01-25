Horizon Forbidden West Looks Gorgeous in New Gameplay Footage
New Horizon Forbidden West gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing new information on the upcoming open-world game by Guerilla.
The new footage has been shared today by IGN who had the chance to go hands-on with the game for four hours. The preview, which is also available in written form, reveals some interesting new details on combat, scaling mechanics, and more, painting a very positive picture.
Nearly every misgiving I had about Zero Dawn seems to have been thought through, and then some, while everything I loved has only been improved upon. Aloy’s new journey seems more robust and rewarding than I expected, while retaining the wonder and awe that its predecessor delivered on. I still don’t know quite what the Forbidden West itself will hold, but after my hands-on, I’ve never been more excited to find out.
Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th worldwide.
Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West, a deadly frontier that conceals mysterious new threats.
PlayStation 5 features:
- Fast-travel and get back into the game almost instantly with the PS5 console’s ultra-high-speed SSD and fast load times.
- Play in stunning 4K, HDR and with a Performance Mode targeting 60FPS.
- Feel impact from attacks with the DualSense™ wireless controller’s haptic feedback and feel the resistance of your bow, grappling tool and other weapons with the DualSense wireless controller’s adaptive triggers.
- Hear sounds from all around you with the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech with stereo headphones (analogue or USB).
