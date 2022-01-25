Horizon Forbidden West Looks Gorgeous in New Gameplay Footage

New Horizon Forbidden West gameplay footage has been shared online today, providing new information on the upcoming open-world game by Guerilla.

The new footage has been shared today by IGN who had the chance to go hands-on with the game for four hours. The preview, which is also available in written form, reveals some interesting new details on combat, scaling mechanics, and more, painting a very positive picture.

Horizon Forbidden West Has a Single Ending, But Player Actions Can Change Some Nuances

Nearly every misgiving I had about Zero Dawn seems to have been thought through, and then some, while everything I loved has only been improved upon. Aloy’s new journey seems more robust and rewarding than I expected, while retaining the wonder and awe that its predecessor delivered on. I still don’t know quite what the Forbidden West itself will hold, but after my hands-on, I’ve never been more excited to find out.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18th worldwide.