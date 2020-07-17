Fancy AirPods for Just $129? Grab the Deal Today and Go Truly Wireless

You can own a brand new pair of AirPods straight from Apple’s Amazon storefront for a low price of $129. Save $30 instantly with this deal.

Second-Generation AirPods with Wired Charging Case Available for $129 Today

No matter how you slice things up, the AirPods aren’t cheap. But thanks to the odd deal here and there, you can own a pair of AirPods for a price lower than Apple’s. Today, you can enter the world of AirPods by spending just $129, instead of the usual $159, which means you save $30 instantly.

The deal is available on the second-generation AirPods model with the H1 chip. That chip allows for a lot of wonderful things to happen, such as the ability to summon Siri by simply saying ‘Hey Siri.’ H1 also enables faster switching between devices and battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge. Whenever you feel the need to top up the battery, just put them in the Charging Case and you’ll be good for a total of 24 hours. If the case itself needs charging, just plug in the Lightning cable at the bottom.

There are no discount codes or coupon codes you need to worry about. Add to cart and checkout.

Buy Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case - Was $159, now just $129

