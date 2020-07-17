Amazon is offering a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169. Save $30 on Apple’s amazing wearable.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm, Space Gray with Black Sport Band Available for Just $169

Getting into the world of Apple Watch doesn’t cost that much money. Spend $169, and you will end up owning the Series 3 model, complete with GPS, 38mm case size and a wonderful Space Gray finish with a black Sport Band. The deal is available for a limited time, therefore you should act fast if you wish to save $30 instantly.

Starting up with the Apple Watch is actually quite simple. Apple sells two models right now - Series 5 and Series 3. If you aren’t sure where to begin with, then the Series 3 is the way to go. It runs the latest watchOS 6 software update, features a waterproof design, a beautiful Retina display, Taptic Engine, Digital Crown and so much more.

GPS

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

S3 chip with dual-core processor

watchOS with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminum case

There are no discount codes or coupons that need clipping. Just add the watch to your cart and checkout as you normally would and wait for the wearable to arrive. It doesn’t get any easier than this.

