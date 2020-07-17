Don’t Miss this Chance to Grab an Apple Watch Series 3 for $169, Brand New
Amazon is offering a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169. Save $30 on Apple’s amazing wearable.
Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm, Space Gray with Black Sport Band Available for Just $169
Getting into the world of Apple Watch doesn’t cost that much money. Spend $169, and you will end up owning the Series 3 model, complete with GPS, 38mm case size and a wonderful Space Gray finish with a black Sport Band. The deal is available for a limited time, therefore you should act fast if you wish to save $30 instantly.
Starting up with the Apple Watch is actually quite simple. Apple sells two models right now - Series 5 and Series 3. If you aren’t sure where to begin with, then the Series 3 is the way to go. It runs the latest watchOS 6 software update, features a waterproof design, a beautiful Retina display, Taptic Engine, Digital Crown and so much more.
GPS
Retina display
Swimproof
Optical heart sensor
Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks
Elevation
Emergency SOS
S3 chip with dual-core processor
watchOS with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist
Aluminum case
There are no discount codes or coupons that need clipping. Just add the watch to your cart and checkout as you normally would and wait for the wearable to arrive. It doesn’t get any easier than this.
Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - Was $199, now just $169
