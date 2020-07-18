AirPods Pro Drop to Just $229 for the Weekend, Grab the Deal Now

Apple’s AirPods Pro noise cancelling earphones are currently discounted to just $229 for the weekend. Grab the deal now and save $20 instantly.

Looking to save on a brand new pair of AirPods Pro over the weekend? We have the deal for you right on Amazon. For just $229, you can grab Apple’s latest noise cancelling, true wireless earphones and save $20 in the process.

Apple’s AirPods Pro don’t need any sort of introduction at this point. If you want to be the cool kid with noise cancellation and all, then these are the earphones to buy in 2020. They pack Apple’s latest headphone-centric chip, the H1, which enables a lot of things on the AirPods which just weren’t possible with the first-generation release. This includes a far more solid and stable connection, improved battery life, support for Hey Siri and more. There’s everything in here which you expect and it screams Apple thanks to its iconic white design.

The Charging Case these earphones come in support wireless charging right out of the box. Just place the case on a Qi charging mat and off you go. You can always use a Lightning cable to top up the Charging Case, so there’s that.

There is no discount code here or on-page coupons that you need to know about. Just head over to Amazon, and if the discount hasn’t expired, you will pick these earphones up for a low price of $229 this weekend.

