Hood: Outlaws and Legends Post-Launch Roadmap and Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

The promising co-op stealth heist game Hood: Outlaws and Legends isn't out quite yet, but Focus Home Interactive is already detailing the game’s post-launch content. Hood players can look forward to a series of free updates throughout the year, which will eventually add a new map, a fifth Robin-Hood-inspired class to play as, and some unnamed “major gameplay additions.” There will also be a series of paid battle passes offered, which will include an array of cosmetics to unlock. Check out a trailer for the post-launch content coming to Hood: Outlaws and Legends, below.

And here’s the full Hood: Outlaws and Legends post-launch roadmap (click the image for full resolution).

Hood’s first year of post-launch support will be split into four themed seasons, each containing major free gameplay additions, community events, new cosmetics and more. A new map, Mountain, will arrive shortly after launch as part of the initial season: Litha. Made up of two distinct areas connected by bridges, the mix of long sightlines and tight, coverless overpasses make Mountain a fresh, deadly challenge. As teased in today’s trailer, more additions are also coming to Hood soon! The initial season, Litha, will also bring a brand new game mode to spice things up with a greater focus on bloody action. Looking further ahead, a new free Outlaw is also due to arrive in Sherwood - stay tuned for more info about Eidaa and her heist-changing abilities in the near future.

Pre-orders for Hood: Outlaws and Legends are open now, and those who put their money down will get early access to the game and the “Forest Lords” cosmetic pack. Focus Home Interactive is also offering the Hood: Outlaws and Legends Year 1 Edition, which includes the game and its three battle passes for $50 (the standard edition is $30).

Hood: Outlaws and Legends sneaks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on May 10, unless you pre-order, in which case you can get it early on May 7. Need to know more? Check out Wccftech's full Q&A with the game's director here.