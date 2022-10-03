Menu
Company

Death Stranding Follow Up from Kojima and Several More PlayStation Titles Possibly Leak

Nathan Birch
Oct 3, 2022, 03:34 PM EDT
Death Stranding Director's Cut

This weekend rumors began to circulate that Horizon Zero Dawn would be getting a remake or remaster for PS5, and interestingly, some of the sources reporting the info claimed a document was making the rounds which listed several other unannounced PlayStation-exclusive projects. Well, unsurprisingly, it seems that list has now leaked (you can check it out here).

It’s unclear exactly what the source of this list is, but it seems to be planning document of sorts, perhaps for Sony’s UK branch, as a lot of British-developed games are listed. One of the insiders who previously mentioned the existence of this list, Dusk Golem, has confirmed it’s real. Or, at least, they’ve confirmed this is the same list they had – of course, take all of this with a grain of salt for now. The Horizon Zero Dawn revival is included, which is listed as a remaster rather than a full remake. Horizon Forbidden West is also marked down for a PC release and post-launch DLC.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Death Stranding New Videos Highlights Worse Intel XeSS Visuals and Performance Compared to AMD FSR

Perhaps the biggest revelation from this list is that Kojima Productions is working on a new open-world Decima-Engine-powered game codenamed “Ocean” for the PS5. You don’t have to read between the lines all that much to speculate this is likely Death Stranding 2, with rumors to that effect spreading recently. Kojima is also making a new cloud-powered game with Xbox, but has specifically said he still has a “very good partnership” with Sony. Good enough to develop a whole new game together, apparently!

Other projects seemingly revealed or confirmed by this list include…

  • An Unreal Engine 5 survival horror game for both PC and PS5 codenamed “Heartbreak” from recently-added PlayStation Studios dev FireSprite.  This was first leaked via a job ad around six months ago.
  • A PS5 vehicular combat game from Lucid Games codenamed “Redstar.” Could this be the heavily-rumored Twisted Metal revival?
  • A PS5 open-world title from Sumo codenamed “Carbon.”
  • A PC and PS5 survival horror game from Ballistic Moon (a new studio founded by Supermassive vets) codenamed “Bates.” The existence of this project was discovered earlier this summer.
  • A PC and PS5 live-service title from London Studio codenamed “Camden.”

Again, this certainly isn’t Sony’s full lineup of upcoming games, but there’s still some interesting stuff on there. I’m rather interested in what Sumo might be cooking up. Also, kudos to that wily Kojima for successfully playing both sides of the Microsoft-Sony war.

What do you think? Do any of these potential PlayStation projects sound interesting to you?

Products mentioned in this post

Horizon Forbidden West
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order