HomePod and HomePod mini 14.6 Update Released with Improvements

Apple has also released HomePod and HomePod mini firmware version 14.6 with general stability improvements and fixes.

HomePod and HomePod mini Firmware 14.6 Now Available for Download

In all the software noise, HomePod and HomePod mini were updated to version 14.6 as well. This is not a big update, but if you want your Siri-powered speaker to function exactly like how it should, then this update suddenly becomes important for everyone.

HomePod Software Version 14.6 This update includes general performance and stability improvements.

If you have automatic update enabled on your HomePod and HomePod mini, then the update will install in the background seamlessly. But, if you want to download and install it instantly, then follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Now tap on the tiny home-like icon at the top and then tap on Home Settings

Scroll down a little and you will see an option called Software Update

Simply download and install the update from here. Chances are high that it is already downloading when you got here

If you have multiple HomePods at home, then it may take a while for everything to download and install. Just hang in there, you will be asking Siri questions and AirPlaying stuff in no time.

