Apple Releases HomePod Software Version 13.4.8 – Here’s How to Download

Today, Apple has seen fit to release HomePod Software Version 13.4.8 alongside iOS 13.6, tvOS 13.4.8, and watchOS 6.2.8 to all users. The latest HomePod software update arrives two months after the HomePod 13.4.5 software update which included general improvements for stability and quality.

If you happen to own a HomePod, you can update the software to version 13.4.8 right now. According to Apple's release notes, the update boasts "general improvements for stability and quality." If you're unfamiliar, the HomePod software will be installed automatically on the HomePod. If it is not updated automatically, you can always perform the operation manually.

Follow the step by step instructions below to install the HomePod software version 13.4.8.

1. Launch the Home app on your iPhone that you used to set up the HomePod.

2. Tap on the 'Location' icon situated in the top left corner of the interface.

3. Now, select Software Update.

4. Simply, tap on Install and you're good to go.

That's all that you have to do in order to install the latest HomePod software version 13.4.8. HomePod updates are generally small pertaining to new features added to the mix. However, every release brings forward stability improvements and better quality.

Apple has also released iOS 13.6 to all users that brings support for Car Key, toggle to turn off automatic update downloads, audio support for Apple News+ stories, and much more. Apple has also added Cark Key support in the latest watchOS 6.2.8 so you can unlock your car directly from your wrist. We will share more details on the software updates as soon as they arrive, so be sure to stick around.

Are you planning to download HomePod Software 13.4.8 on your HomePod? Let us know in the comments section below.