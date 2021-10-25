HomePod 15.1 Software Update Brings Support For Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.1 recently and alongside the big update comes HOmePod 15.1 Software Update for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The new version brings major audio enhancements which you should definitely check out. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

New HomePod 15.1 Software Update Brings Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos to the Table

As mentioned earlier, Apple has also released iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey to the general public for all compatible iPhones and Macs. If you happen to own Apple's HomePod and HomePod mini, you should definitely bump it to the latest 15.1 Software Update. This is due to the fact that the new build arrives with support for Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio.

If you have installed 15.1 Software Update for your HomePod or HomePod mini, Lossless audio, and Dolby Atmos can be enabled from the Home app. All you have to do is open the Home Settings, tap on media, and then tap on Apple Music under Media. Now just toggle on Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Take note that Apple's release notes mention that the HomePod mini can not play Spatial Audio. However, to stream audio content with spatial audio, you can connect the HomePod mini to your Apple TV 4K. This will enable the feature on the smaller HomePod. It is worth mentioning that it is not sure whether this is a bug or if Apple intended it for the smaller speaker.

Nonetheless, both features are available on the bigger HomePod with the new 15.1 Software Update. Other than this, there is no way to install HomePod updates manually on your speaker and it will be updated automatically. You can always check the Home app if the Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio features have arrived.

This is all there is to it, folks. SHare your views with us in the comments section below.