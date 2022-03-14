Final HomePod Software Update 15.4 Now Available for Download

Apple has released software update 15.4 for both the HomePod and HomePod mini. Here's what is new and how to download it now.

HomePod and HomePod mini Updated to New 15.4 Software Release, Here's Everything that is New Today

Having released a barrage of software updates today, Apple has also released software update 15.4 for HomePod and HomePod mini users. It packs a handful of new features and you can read about them here:

Unlock iPhone Using Face ID While Wearing a Mask [Tutorial]

Software version 15.4 enables connecting HomePod to Wi-Fi networks that require additional sign-in steps, for example those provided by hotels or dorms, and adds Siri voice recognition support for Dutch (Belgium, Netherlands), and French (Belgium). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

With that out of the way, here's how you can download and install the update right away, without waiting for anything at all:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Tap on the tiny little home icon on the top left hand corner.

Tap on Home Settings.

Scroll down and you'll see Software Update, tap on it.

When you see the new 15.4 update, just tap to install it.

We highly recommend that you go ahead and update all your HomePod speakers right away, not just for the feature updates, but for the stability and performance improvements, too.

Though the larger HomePod has been discontinued by Apple, it's great to see the speaker still receiving updates to this day. Sure, ultimately Apple will end software support for it and make room for new hardware (hopefully) but today's software release is a testament to the fact that Apple does have legendary software support.

While you are here, check out the following: