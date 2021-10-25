macOS Monterey Features and Changelog – Everything that’s New

macOS Monterey final is out now for the Mac and we have the complete changelog and features in one place so you can see exactly what is new.

Here's Everything New in macOS Monterey for the Mac, Including AirPlay to Mac, FaceTime Improvements and so Much More

Apple's latest operating system for the Mac is packed with great features and everything which you will love. But on the design front, it remains the same as Big Sur which is a good thing as it does not force you to get used to everything and it feels right at home.

HomePod 15.1 Software Update Brings Support For Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos

There are tons of great new features which you can check out once you install the update, this includes Shortcuts, system-wide translations, Low Power Mode for laptops and so much more.

Instead of mentioning everything on our own, we will simply hand you the entire changelog which Apple has posted:

FaceTime

- Spatial audio makes voices sound like they come from the direction of a speaker on the screen in a Group FaceTime call

- Voice Isolation blocks background noises so your voice is crystal clear

- Wide Spectrum brings every sound in your space into the call

- Portrait mode puts the focus on you by blurring your background on Mac computers with the M1 chip

- Grid view displays people in same-size tiles and highlights the active speaker

- FaceTime links for inviting friends to calls on Apple, Android, or Windows devices Messages

- Shared with You displays content shared over Messages in your Mac apps

- New Shared with You section in Photos, Safari, News, Podcasts, and the TV app

- Multiple photos display as collages or stacks in Messages Safari

- Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and sync across devices

- Intelligent Tracking Prevention prevents trackers from viewing your IP address

- Compact tab bar option lets you see more of the webpage on your screen Focus

- Focus lets you automatically filter out notifications based on what you're doing

- Options to customize a Focus for activities like work, gaming, reading, and more

- Focus sets across all Apple devices

- Status lets your contacts know that your notifications are silenced Quick Note & Notes

- Quick Note lets you take notes on any app or website, and easily revisit them later

- Tags help you quickly categorize your notes by topic and make them easy to find

- Mentions enable you to notify others of important updates in shared notes

- Activity view displays who made recent changes in a shared note AirPlay to Mac

- AirPlay to Mac lets you share content from iPhone or iPad straight to your Mac

- AirPlay speaker support for playing music through your Mac sound system Live Text

- Live Text makes text interactive in photos across the system

- Support for copying, translating, and looking up text that appears in photos

- Visual Look Up helps you learn about art, landmarks, and other objects in photos Shortcuts

- New app helps you automate everyday tasks, helping you accomplish them faster

- Gallery with pre-built shortcuts that you can add and run throughout the system

- Shortcuts editor helps you design custom shortcuts for your specific workflows

- Support for automatically converting Automator workflows into shortcuts Maps

- Interactive 3D globe with enhanced details for mountains, oceans, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip

- Detailed city maps display elevation, trees, buildings, landmarks, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip Privacy

- Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity

- Recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic iCloud+

- iCloud Private Relay (beta) helps prevent companies from creating a detailed profile of your browsing activity in Safari

- Hide My Email creates unique, random email addresses that forward to your inbox

All set to download and install macOS Monterey?