Best USB-C Fast Chargers for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

If you are out looking for a brand new USB-C fast charger for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, we have you covered with some epic options.

Buy the Best USB-C Fast Charger for Your Brand New iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro

At this point, the memes and news have revealed that Apple won't be shipping a wall adapter with any of its phones going forward. Don't worry, at least Apple has the courtesy to include a fast charging USB-C to Lightning cable with every single purchase. And to go with that USB-C to Lightning cable, we are going to highlight the best USB-C fast chargers you can buy right now so you can charge your shiny new phone at full speed whenever it arrives at your doorstep.

AUKEY Minima

This charger is absolutely tiny and can pump out 18W of power to charge an iPhone at full speed. It even has foldable plugs, making it an ideal travel accessory.

Buy AUKEY Minima - $14.99

Anker PowerPort III

Anker makes some of the best wall chargers around and we won't argue with this option either. It supports 20W of output, meaning it will charge any iPhone at full speed, including the new ones.

Buy Anker PowerPort III - $19.99

Choetech 18W USB-C Charger

This charger from Choetech is one of those on which you can blindly rely on. Just plug in that USB-C to Lightning cable and you will be charging fast.

Buy Choetech 18W USB-C Charger - $12.99

Apple 18W USB-C Adapter

Trust me, a lot of people prefer first-party accessories for a wide variety of reasons. This USB-C adapter from Apple might be pricey, but it is as legit as it gets.

Buy Apple 18W USB-C Adapter - $29

AUKEY Focus

Did you buy two iPhone 12 smartphones? This charger has multiple USB-C ports to charge both up at full speed. Don't worry, you won't be slowed down ever.

Buy AUKEY Focus - $29.99

RAVPower 90W USB-C Charger

Looking to charge two iPhones, two iPads, two MacBooks or maybe even a combo of the aforementioned products? This 90W option from RAVPower is all you need.

Buy RAVPower 90W USB-C Charger - $54.99

Though there are a ton of other options available out there, but we believe these are the products that will do you fine in the long run. Personally, I would recommend going for something that has multiple USB-C ports, as it gives you the legroom to charge more devices, if the need ever arises. Sure, you might not ever need that second USB-C port, but it is a peace of mind that you at least have an extra one at your disposal.

We strongly recommend picking up one of these chargers immediately if you don't want to scramble at the very last minute.