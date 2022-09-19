Menu
Halo Infinite Forge Mode will Feature a Visual Scripting Tool and Support Bots on User-Generated Maps

Ule Lopez
Sep 19, 2022, 03:30 PM EDT
Halo Infninte

Halo Infinite’s long-awaited Forge is almost upon us, and coming with it is the game’s Season Three Update. Forge, for the uninitiated, allows players to make their own content, including game modes, maps, and more, with the tools provided. Previously, the game also revealed that two new maps were coming, made completely within Forge’s tools.

Following this, among other not-so-great updates (like local co-op being axed but not really? It’s confusing) and Bonnie Ross leaving 343 Industries as the studio undergoes a restructure, the game still continues onward with its updates. New Forge capabilities were revealed on YouTube today by 343, which we’ll break down below.

Perhaps the update's biggest feature includes the ability to script specific actions, as well as bot support being available for game modes. Halo Infinite will mark the first time that Forge will have access to bots within created maps, as previous titles lacked this feature. Need to fill out teams? Thanks to this, now you can.

As for the game's scripting capabilities, details were provided on this front, too. in Halo Infinite, you’ll be able to utilize tools such as the Node Graph to provide various conditions and events that happen when those conditions are fulfilled (such as throwing a grenade and the prompt Current Objective: Survive appears). The Node Graph is extremely detailed, too, allowing for virtually endless customization based on what you want to do within your custom map.

There’s only one real limitation within the Node Graph, and it’s the simulation memory stat. When that’s maximized, you probably won’t have space to do anything else with that Graph. Also, text prompts will be automatically localized within the region you launch Halo Infinite from (i.e., if you launch the game from a client in Brazil and have Portuguese as your language, the text prompts will be localized).

Forge already looks to be extremely powerful as it is, and we’ll continue to provide more updates on Halo Infinite as they’re released by 343 Industries. Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via the Windows 10 Store and Steam.

