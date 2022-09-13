Menu
Head of Halo Infinite Steps Down as Microsoft Starts a 343 Industries Restructure

Ule Lopez
Sep 13, 2022
Halo Infinite 343 Industries

Halo developer 343 Industries is just not outputting what has the potential to be the biggest Halo title to date. Halo Infinite’s updates have been the topic of controversy, like last week’s cancelation of local co-op in an official capacity (though you can still glitch it into existence), removing speedrun strategies, and finally adding Forge after over a year of development (when previous titles launched with the feature packaged in).

On the management side, the team will lose its studio head of the past fifteen years, Bonnie Ross. Bonnie had worked on series such as Gears of War, Alan Wake, and third-party publishing on Mass Effect, to name a few things she’s done. In the Halo series itself, Bonnie collaborated to ship Halo 3: ODST, Halo Reach, Halo Anniversary, and Halo Wars 2, to name some titles.

Bonnie Ross’ departure comes from a tweet earlier this afternoon, which cited family medical issues. She did comment that the original plan was to stay with 343 until the Forge update was released in Winter 2022, but for the above reason, things changed.

Meanwhile, management will be somewhat restructured in the potentially sinking ship known as 343 Industries. The heads at Microsoft split Bonnie Ross’ role into three specific parts to help the franchise’s growing media presence, including the Paramount+ TV show and other projects in different parts of media.

Production lead Pierre Hintze is now 343i studio head effective immediately and is tasked with leading the ongoing development of Halo Infinite alongside future titles, including the Master Chief Collection. Bryan Koski is set to be the GM of Franchise, and Van Wyck will be in charge of business and operations.

Hopefully, the change in management can bring Halo Infinite from its current state into something worth playing in the future. Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Order