Half-Life Remake Black Mesa Drops a Nostalgic Launch Trailer as Version 1.0 Hits Steam

Black Mesa is finally finished after nearly 15 years of development. Black Mesa is, of course, the third-party remake of the original Half-Life featuring updated graphics and modernized gameplay. Black Mesa originally omitted Half-Life’s not-well-loved Xen platforming chapters, but developer Crowbar Collective recently reintroduced heavily-revamped versions of those levels. The new version of Black Mesa with the Xen levels remained in Early Access for a few weeks, but it seems they were well-received, because the complete Black Mesa version 1.0 is now available.

To celebrate the 1.0 launch, Crowbar Collective have released a new Black Mesa trailer, which provides a peek at a wide array of iconic locations and moments. The game looks new and retro all at once, and is definitely a must-play before Half-Life: Alyx comes out later this month. Check out the trailer, below.

If I told you, say, six months ago, that we’d be basically be getting two new Half-Life games in 2020, would you believe it? I wouldn’t have bought it myself. Somehow not sure what Half-Life/Black Mesa is all about? Here’s the official description:

You are Gordon Freeman, a theoretical physicist at the Black Mesa Research Facility. When a routine experiment goes horribly wrong, you must fight your way through an interdimensional alien invasion, and a bloodthirsty military clean-up crew in order to save the science team... and the world! Nineteen chapters of fighting through top-secret labs, running atop harsh desert landscapes, sneaking into abandoned railways, and leaping across dimensions

Mind-Blowing graphics and effects, never before seen on the Source Engine

Face off against an army of classic enemies, updated with new features and engaging AI

Wield an arsenal of military hardware, scientific prototypes, and the iconic crowbar through incredibly detailed environments

Black Mesa is available right now on Steam. Anybody planning to relive some memories?