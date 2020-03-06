Half-Life Remake Black Mesa Drops a Nostalgic Launch Trailer as Version 1.0 Hits Steam
Black Mesa is finally finished after nearly 15 years of development. Black Mesa is, of course, the third-party remake of the original Half-Life featuring updated graphics and modernized gameplay. Black Mesa originally omitted Half-Life’s not-well-loved Xen platforming chapters, but developer Crowbar Collective recently reintroduced heavily-revamped versions of those levels. The new version of Black Mesa with the Xen levels remained in Early Access for a few weeks, but it seems they were well-received, because the complete Black Mesa version 1.0 is now available.
To celebrate the 1.0 launch, Crowbar Collective have released a new Black Mesa trailer, which provides a peek at a wide array of iconic locations and moments. The game looks new and retro all at once, and is definitely a must-play before Half-Life: Alyx comes out later this month. Check out the trailer, below.
If I told you, say, six months ago, that we’d be basically be getting two new Half-Life games in 2020, would you believe it? I wouldn’t have bought it myself. Somehow not sure what Half-Life/Black Mesa is all about? Here’s the official description:
You are Gordon Freeman, a theoretical physicist at the Black Mesa Research Facility. When a routine experiment goes horribly wrong, you must fight your way through an interdimensional alien invasion, and a bloodthirsty military clean-up crew in order to save the science team... and the world!
- Nineteen chapters of fighting through top-secret labs, running atop harsh desert landscapes, sneaking into abandoned railways, and leaping across dimensions
- Mind-Blowing graphics and effects, never before seen on the Source Engine
- Face off against an army of classic enemies, updated with new features and engaging AI
- Wield an arsenal of military hardware, scientific prototypes, and the iconic crowbar through incredibly detailed environments
Black Mesa is available right now on Steam. Anybody planning to relive some memories?