GTFO Is Getting Substantial Improvements with 1.0 Launch Before the End of 2021

GTFO, the cooperative horror-themed first-person shooter made by Stockholm-based dev team 10 Chambers, will get its 1.0 launch out of early access before the end of the year.

Alongside the news, the developers have detailed some of the substantial improvements coming to GTFO, as well as confirming the previously announced price increase on Steam, due to take place on November 1st.

GTFO Update Rebirth://EXTENDED Out Now; 1.0 to Launch in 2021

Simon Viklund, Narrative Director and Composer at 10 Chambers, said:

During the Early Access phase, we have delivered a total of 50 expeditions in our five Rundowns, throwing a range of tough challenges to our community. There have been theories that this concept is something we're just using during Early Access to try out different gameplay mechanics, but I am happy to say that the Rundown updates will continue with GTFO in Version 1.0.

Ulf Andersson, CEO at 10 Chambers, stated:

With the success of GTFO's Early Access launch, we've been able to grow our development team and give each part of the game the focus it deserves. The game will have a very noticeable transition from Early Access to Version 1.0, richer in content, but also the quality of life down in the Complex – stuff like better glass rendering, new third person animations, a handy communication wheel, and weapons that move more realistically. Small stuff, but when you add it all up – and it's a lot of stuff, it gives you an even better experience of the game.

Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers, added:

We have consistently communicated that we will increase the price for Version 1.0, as we think it's reasonable that you pay less for a game while it's still in Early Access development. The new price will be $39.99 in the US, and the Rundown updates will keep dropping as a Version 1.0 game. The price increase will happen on November 1st, several weeks before the Version 1.0 launch, to keep the authorities happy. If you want to grab GTFO on a deal, keep an eye out for a final sale before the increase.

10 Chambers shared a few screenshots taken from the upcoming 1.0 build. You can check them out in the gallery below.