GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Switch Screenshots Shared by Rockstar

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition is almost upon us, with the planned release date set for Thursday, November 11th.

So far we've seen screenshots and videos from the PC and next-generation consoles, but the Rockstar website has now been updated with six images grabbed from the Nintendo Switch port.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Due on November 11th with DLSS Support; First Trailer Out Now

Needless to say, there's quite the difference, and it's not in favor of Nintendo's console. Still, Switch players will have the opportunity to play GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition on the go (though the game will also launch on Android and iOS devices in the first half of 2022). More importantly, the Nintendo Switch version includes Gyro aiming support, as well as touch screen camera zooming, pans, and menu selections.













GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition is available for pre-order at full price, featuring three of the most acclaimed open world games ever made.