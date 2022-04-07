A Small Grand Theft Auto VI Teaser Can Be Found in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition – Rumor

Rockstar Games has yet to show the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, but it seems like the developer started teasing the next entry in their successful series with a new Easter Egg found in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Definitive Edition.

According to well-known insider @Matheusbr9895_, a new picture found in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, which was not available in the original game, is actually a tease for the next entry in the series.

Max Payne 1 and 2 are Being Remade by Remedy for PC and Next-Gen Consoles

Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood - Florida. Perfeição! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 6, 2022

As already mentioned, very little is currently known about Grand Theft Auto VI, other than the fact that it is indeed in development. According to analyst Michael Pachter, the game has been in development since 2014 and could last over 500 hours.

It'll probably be literally a four or five hundred hour game by the time they get it out. That's what they are doing now, that's what they've turned GTA VI into. I get it because they're like, we're gonna charge you 60 bucks and then we're going to give you an online experience and you're going to have to carry drugs from London to LA, you're going to have to go through the port in Miami. They're going to do all this really cool stuff.

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently in development for yet to be confirmed formats. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.