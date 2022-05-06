Grand Theft Auto V New Comparison Video Highlights How PS3, Xbox 360 Versions Hold up Surprisingly Well

A new Grand Theft Auto V comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual differences between all the versions of the game.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the original versions of the latest entry in the series by Rockstar Games, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, hold up extremely well. While they are obviously the worst-looking versions of the game, it is still impressive what Rockstar Games managed to accomplish on these systems, considering they were on their way out when the game was released in 2013.

Grand Theft Auto V has been recently released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S complete with ray tracing features. These versions of the game also feature additional ray tracing features that are disabled and that could make their way onto the PC version of the game.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide, as well as on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.