Grand Theft Auto V New Comparison Video Highlights How PS3, Xbox 360 Versions Hold up Surprisingly Well
A new Grand Theft Auto V comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the visual differences between all the versions of the game.
The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the original versions of the latest entry in the series by Rockstar Games, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, hold up extremely well. While they are obviously the worst-looking versions of the game, it is still impressive what Rockstar Games managed to accomplish on these systems, considering they were on their way out when the game was released in 2013.
Grand Theft Auto V has been recently released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S complete with ray tracing features. These versions of the game also feature additional ray tracing features that are disabled and that could make their way onto the PC version of the game.
Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide, as well as on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Grand Theft Auto V also comes with Grand Theft Auto Online, the dynamic and ever-evolving online universe for up to 30 players, and includes all existing gameplay upgrades and content released since the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online. Rise through the ranks to become a CEO of your own criminal empire by trading contraband or form a Motorcycle Club and rule the streets. Pull off daring co-operative Heists, enter adrenaline-fueled Stunt Races, compete in unique Adversary Modes or create your own content to play and share with the entire GTA community.
