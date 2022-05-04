Grand Theft Auto v Datamine Reveals Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion Settings on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X
Grand Theft Auto V Expanded & Enhanced features some additional ray tracing settings that are currently disabled on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, a new datamine has revealed.
As discovered by @BennyHummm and reported by @TezFunz2, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version of the open-world game by Rockstar Games feature settings for ray traced ambient occlusion and reflection occlusion that are currently disabled, hinting that these features will eventually be enabled at some point, or at least be made available on the PC version of the game, as the latest update for this version of the game added some files, possibly in preparation for the implementation of features seen in the Expanded & Enhanced release, such as ray traced shadows and new AA solution.
Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion are listed as settings on #GTAV and disabled on PS5 & Xbox Series systems.
Rockstar would likely enable them once the PC version receives the Ray Tracing treatment.
Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide, as well as on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
