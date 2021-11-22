Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Patch 1.02 PS5 Comparison Highlights Marginal Performance Improvements
A new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch 1.02 PlayStation 5 comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the improvements introduced by the patch.
The video, which has been shared on YouTube by Cycu1, highlights some marginal performance improvements in both Quality and Performance modes. Things, however, are far from being perfect, as all three games still feature sudden performance drops, although, to be fair, the new patch doesn't include performance improvements, according to the official notes.
The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 1.02 patch fixes plenty of issues in all three games, as well as some general issues on all platforms. You can find the full patch notes on Rockstar's official website.
General – All Platforms
- Fixed multiple localization issues
- Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision
- Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures
- Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed
- Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed
- Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects
- Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes
- Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.
