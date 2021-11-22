Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Patch 1.02 PS5 Comparison Highlights Marginal Performance Improvements

A new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition patch 1.02 PlayStation 5 comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the improvements introduced by the patch.

The video, which has been shared on YouTube by Cycu1, highlights some marginal performance improvements in both Quality and Performance modes. Things, however, are far from being perfect, as all three games still feature sudden performance drops, although, to be fair, the new patch doesn't include performance improvements, according to the official notes.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition 1.02 patch fixes plenty of issues in all three games, as well as some general issues on all platforms. You can find the full patch notes on Rockstar's official website.

General – All Platforms Fixed multiple localization issues

Fixed multiple instances of missing or misaligned collision

Fixed multiple instances of holes in the map

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect or misplaced textures

Fixed multiple instances of the camera clipping through objects

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect subtitles being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect help text being displayed

Fixed multiple instances of misplaced objects

Fixed multiple instances of issues with character models in cutscenes

Fixed multiple instances of audio lines being skipped, delayed, or repeated

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.