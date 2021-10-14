Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Achievements Leak Online

The achievements for all three games included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have been leaked online.

The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition achievements, which have been shared on the GTA Forums by alloc8or, aren't particularly creative, with a few exceptions, so those who have played the original releases should have no trouble unlocking most of them.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Physical Release to Launch on PS4, Xbox One, Switch on December 7th – Rumor

You can find all of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition below. Avoid reading past this point if you have never played any of the three games, as the achievement descriptions feature spoilers.

Grand Theft Auto III

1 - First Day on the Job

Complete "Luigi's Girls". 2 - Without a Scratch

Deliver Mike Lips' car without a scratch on first attempt. 3 - Escape Artist

Use 20 police bribes. 4 - Disposing of the Evidence

Crush a car at the junkyard. 5 - Mob Boss

Keep the two mafia members alive during "Triads and Tribulations". 6 - Street Sweeper

Waste 100 gang members. 7 - Planned Ahead

Take out Chunky Lee Chong with a car rigged with a bomb. 8 - Got This Figured Out

Use a coach to pick up all 8 prostitutes in the mission "The Fuzz Ball". 9 - By a Mile

Complete the "Turismo" race in under 180 seconds. 10 - Wreckless Driving

Perform a perfect insane stunt. 11 - Wheels Up

Complete 20 unique jumps. 12 - Come Out to Play-y-y-y

Kill 25 gang members with melee weapons / fists. 13 - Where To?

Complete 100 taxi fares. 14 - Liberty City Minute

Survive with less than 10 hp for 1 minute. 15 - Full Artillery

Use every weapon in the game at least once. 16 - A Marked Man

Complete "Last Requests". 17 - Offshore Delivery

Complete "A Drop in the Ocean". 18 - Not So Fast

Complete "The Exchange". 19 - A Gift from the King

Complete the "Kingdom Come" mission. 20 - Man Toyz

Complete every RC Toyz mission. 21 - Splish Splash

Extinguish 15 fires during a single Fire Truck mission. 22 - Playing Doctor

Complete Paramedic level 12. 23 - Going Rogue

Kill 15 criminals during one Vigilante mission. 24 - Dirty Money

Amass a fortune of $1,000,000. 25 - Right-hand Man

Earn a criminal rating of 2,500. 26 - Furious First Responder

Complete Paramedic, Firefighter, Vigilante. 27 - Liberty City Secrets

Collect 100 hidden packages. 28 - Is That All You've Got?

Achieve 100% completion. 29 - King of Liberty City

Unlock all achievements. 30 - Got Any Stories, Old Man?

Complete "Cipriani's Chauffeur". 31 - Talks a Lot

Complete all phone missions. 32 - Blood in the Streets

Pass all 20 Rampages. 33 - Instigator

Complete 10 Rampages. 34 - Chasing Paper

Amass a fortune of $500,000. 35 - Am Walkin' Here

Die from being run over. 36 - Hunting Season

Destroy five helicopters. 37 - Repeat Offender

Get busted 20 times. 38 - Cheaters Do Prosper!

Blow up 2,000 cars. 39 - Play Fetch

Complete the Portland Docks and Shoreside Vale import/export car lists. 40 - Pest Control

Deliver all emergency vehicles to the crane at the Portland Docks. 41 - Relief Pitcher

Extinguish 20 fires during a single Fire Truck mission. 42 - Like a Boss

Earn a criminal rating of 5,000 or higher. 43 - Fare Game

Pick up Curly Bob in a Taxi during "Cutting the Grass". 44 - Recycler

Crush 25 cars.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

1 - Born in the 80's

Listen to all music stations at least once. 2 - Running Rampant

Complete Vigilante mission level 12. 3 - Iron-y

Kill the property developer with a Golf Club during "Four Iron". 4 - Not my First Time

Complete mission "G-Spotlight" without falling from the rooftops. 5 - One is Better Than Two

Perform a 30 second wheelie. 6 - Point A to Point B

Drop off 25 passengers driving the taxi. 7 - High Quality H2O

Extinguish 10 fires. 8 - Pie Guy

Deliver 10 pizzas. 9 - Bull in a China Shop

Cause $1,000,000 in property damage. 10 - Vice City Mogul

Own 10 properties. 11 - Salutations My Little Friend

Use the M4 to take out Diaz during the mission "Rub Out". 12 - Catch Me if You Can

Achieve a six-star wanted level. 13 - Somebody Call the Wambulance?

Complete Paramedic Mission level 12. 14 - Greasy Palms

Use a police bribe to reduce your wanted level. 15 - Just Like the Real Thing

Win the RC Bandit Race. 16 - Keepie-Uppy Okie Dokie

Earn a high score of 5 with the Keepie-Uppy Beach Ball. 17 - Gun for Hire

Complete all assassination contracts. 18 - I'm Famous!

Earn the Stuff of Legends media attention rank. 19 - Don't Need Roads

Hit max speed in a Deluxo. 20 - Daredevil

Complete 36 unique jumps. 21 - Legal Counsel

Complete the "Riot" mission. 22 - Life of the Party

Complete the "All Hands on Deck!" mission. 23 - South American Connection

Complete the "Supply & Demand" mission. 24 - Big Heat from Little Havana

Complete the "Trojan Voodoo" mission. 25 - Chauffeur

Complete the "Publicity Tour" mission. 26 - Tommy Two-Wheels

Complete the "Hog Tied" mission. 27 - Grand Theft Auto

Retrieve every wanted vehicle at Sunshine Autos Import Garage. 28 - Bloodstained Hands

Earn the Butcher criminal rating. 29 - Take the Cannoli

Earn the Godfather criminal rating. 30 - Mischief Managed

Complete the "Keep Your Friends Close..." mission. 31 - Chopper'd Up

Kill all hostile NPCs during the mission "Demolition Man" using the RC chopper's blades. 32 - City Sleuth

Find 100 hidden packages. 33 - Done it All

Earn 100% completion. 34 - Kingpin

Unlock all achievements. 35 - Put 'Em Up

Knock off 15 stores. 36 - Offender

Attain 50 wanted stars. 37 - Retro Lewk

Wear every outfit in the game at least once. 38 - Scouring the City

Find 50 hidden packages. 39 - Break it Up

Cause $500,000 in property damage. 40 - Target Practice

Perform 50 headshots. 41 - Prime Real Estate

Purchase all properties. 42 - Vice Vice Baby

Complete the Cherry Popper dealer subgame. 43 - Baked Distractions

Highjack the tank without alerting the army first, during "Sir, Yes Sir!".

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

1 - Getting Started

Complete "Big Smoke". 2 - With Extra Dip

Buy 8 meals from Cluckin' Bell throughout the game. 3 - The End of the Line

Complete "End of the Line". 4 - Hoopin' it Up

Score at least 30 points in the basketball mini-game. 5 - A Legitimate Business

Export all three car lists. 6 - I'll Have Two Number 9s

Reach maximum weight. 7 - The American Dream

Purchase any house. 8 - Pay 'n' Spray

Use a Pay 'n' Spray with wanted level. 9 - Bike or Biker

Complete BMX or NRG challenge. 10 - Who Needs Directions?

Find Mike Toreno without any of the referenced locations during "Mike Toreno". 11 - Liberty City State of Mind

Complete the "Saint Mark's Bistro" mission. 12 - Swiss Army Strife

Max all weapon skills. 13 - School's Out

Fully complete a vehicle school. 14 - Horror of the Santa Maria

Drown. 15 - They Can't Stop All of Us

Sneak into the underground base without setting off the alarm above ground during "Black Project". 16 - Smooth Moves

Perform a perfect dance routine. 17 - What the City Needs

Complete 12 levels of Vigilante. 18 - Saviour

Complete 12 levels of Paramedic. 19 - Rescue a Kitten Too?

Complete 12 levels of Firefighter. 20 - Yes I Speak English

Reach 50 fares in Taxi Mode. 21 - Lucky Spinner

Win at least $1,000 in a single spin of the Wheel of Fortune. 22 - What happens in Las Venturas...

Complete "Yay Ka-Boom-Boom". 23 - All Dressed Up for San Fierro

Complete "The Green Sabre". 24 - Not a Player

Go on at least one date with every potential girlfriend. 25 - What are the Odds

Win a race in Inside Track Betting. 26 - Double or Nothin'

Put all your money or the maximum bet on red or black and win. 27 - Assassin

Stealth kill all enemies in the mission "Madd Dogg's Rhymes". 28 - Original Gangster

Reach maximum respect. 29 - Today Was a Good Day

Go 24 hours (in game) without breaking the law, being wanted, killing or harming anyone. 30 - Public Enemy No. 1

Reach 6 wanted stars. 31 - Chick Magnet

Achieve maximum sex appeal. 32 - Ain't Nothing But a G Thing

Own all gang warfare turfs, properties and have $1,000,000. 33 - Remastered

Earn 100% completion. 34 - ...Here we go again

Start a new game after getting 100% on a save file. 35 - I Ain't No Buster

Unlock all achievements. 36 - Sticky Fingers

Earn $50,000 through burglary missions. 37 - 81 Years Too Late

Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot). 38 - Get a Pump

Do a barbell curl or benchpress at any gym. 39 - Beat the Cock

Win the Beat the Cock marathon. 40 - Metrosexual

Spend $6,969 on clothes, hair, and tattoos. 41 - Where'd He Go?

Escape the police 20 times using the Pay 'n' Spray. 42 - High As a Kite

Fly as high as possible / Hit the height limit. 43 - Represent

Purchase a Grove Street tattoo. 44 - Assert Yourself Next Time

Fail a mission. 45 - Serial Offender

Get arrested 50 times. 46 - Freight Date

Take the train between cities. 47 - Time to Kill

Watch Credits to the end. 48 - Lots of Guns

Unlock all weapons.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch before the end of the year. The collection will hit iOS and Android sometime in 2022.