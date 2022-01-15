Gran Turismo 7 New Gameplay Shows Daytona International Speedway

Sony has shared a new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay video focused on showcasing the Daytona International Speedway track. The footage was captured on PlayStation 5 and can be watched at 4K resolution.

Developer Polyphony Digital has nailed down a March 7th launch date for Gran Turismo 7, which will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For this new installment, the goal is to bring back the beloved single player campaign mode from classic titles (called GT Simulation in GT7) while retaining the GT Sport online competition mode that was successfully introduced with the eponymous PlayStation 4 game. Do note that even the single player campaign mode will require an active Internet connection, though.

Gran Turismo 7 will Feature 90 Tracks and 400+ Cars

Other Gran Turismo 7 additions include dynamic time and weather, improved driving physics, ray tracing support in replays and garage, and a roster of 90 tracks and 400+ cars. Are you excited about the new edition of the real driving simulator?