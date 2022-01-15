Gran Turismo 7 New Gameplay Shows Daytona International Speedway
Sony has shared a new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay video focused on showcasing the Daytona International Speedway track. The footage was captured on PlayStation 5 and can be watched at 4K resolution.
Developer Polyphony Digital has nailed down a March 7th launch date for Gran Turismo 7, which will be released for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For this new installment, the goal is to bring back the beloved single player campaign mode from classic titles (called GT Simulation in GT7) while retaining the GT Sport online competition mode that was successfully introduced with the eponymous PlayStation 4 game. Do note that even the single player campaign mode will require an active Internet connection, though.
Other Gran Turismo 7 additions include dynamic time and weather, improved driving physics, ray tracing support in replays and garage, and a roster of 90 tracks and 400+ cars. Are you excited about the new edition of the real driving simulator?
Gran Turismo 7 builds on 25 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise.
Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer, or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favourites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School.
With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, buy, tune, race and sell your way through a rewarding solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges. And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in the GT Sport Mode.
With over 420 cars available at Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership from day one, Gran Turismo 7 recreates the look and feel of classic motors and bleeding-edge supercars alike in unparalleled detail. Each car handles differently and feels unique as you navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions, including classic courses from GT history.
The ultimate collection of series innovations, Gran Turismo 7 expands the Real Driving Simulator into a world of automotive culture and invites you to find your line.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 14.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.