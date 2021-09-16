Gran Turismo 7 Will Support Ray Tracing in Replays and in the Garage; More Natural Driving Physics, Dynamic Weather Confirmed

Gran Turismo 7 will support ray tracing on PlayStation 5, but only in certain modes, according to the game's director.

Speaking with Japanese website Game Watch, Polyphony's Digital Kazunori Yamauchi revealed that, for the time being, ray tracing is supported during replays and in the garage.

For the time being, you can choose ray tracing in the replay even during the game, and then you can see the stage demo and the picture with ray tracing applied in the garage.

More details on Gran Turismo 7 have also emerged online thanks to a few other interviews. Speaking with GT Planet, Kazunori Yamauchi confirmed that the game will feature more natural driving physics that will be better than those featured in GT Sport. Some of the best Gran Turismo players in the world have also helped Polyphony improve the game's physics engine.

In terms of physics, of course, it is something in the game that we have been evolving for the last 25 years. In GT7, I think you'll find the precision has increased. I also think you'll feel it to be more natural, even more-so than in GT Sport. Now we have new people like Igor Fraga and Mikhail Hizal joining the family. We have feedback from them that has been very useful in tuning that.

Speaking to Eurogamer, the Gran Turismo 7 director also confirmed the game will feature dynamic weather that will impact gameplay in some capacity.

One other point of clarity I wanted to make was about dynamic time and weather, which wasn't a part of Gran Turismo Sport.



Kazunori Yamauchi: In GT7, the time and weather will be moving in real time. That's all good news to me. The recent blog post said something about Gran Turismo having a different approach to the weather system and how it works. I wonder if you could talk through a bit more about how dynamic weather works in Gran Turismo 7 - does it impact track surface temperature, if there's a dynamic track, does it rubber in over the course of an event? Kazunori Yamauchi: We don't have a system for simulating the amount of rubber that's laid on the track, but we do have a simulation of where the rain would create a level of water over the track. When a car passes over it, it will spray aside, and so the racing lines will dry quicker than the other parts of the track. That's something that is simulated and does affect the grip of the course accordingly as time goes on, and the track begins to dry in different places. The air temperature, the humidity, and then the road surface temperature will also be affected by these weather changes as well.

Gran Turismo 7 launches on March 4th, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide.