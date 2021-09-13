Gran Turismo 7 Campaign Mode Will Require an Internet Connection

Gran Turismo 7 received a new stunning trailer at the PlayStation Showcase event alongside the highly anticipated release date, now set for March 4th, 2022.

However, a specific tidbit of news was initially overlooked before eagle-eyed fans noticed the official blog post had an asterisk near the Gran Turismo 7 campaign mode. As it turns out, that means the feature will require an active Internet connection.

Gran Turismo 7 is Coming to PS5 on March 4, 2022

We’re aware that long-time fans of the Gran Turismo series strongly desired the return of the GT Campaign mode*, and now, having seen the trailer, hopefully everyone will be able to get a feel for the atmosphere of the newly designed Campaign mode. Returning to the very roots of the GT Campaign mode experience, players will be starting from the GT World Map.

The same applies to all the other Gran Turismo 7 features discussed by the studio, by the way, including the Livery Editor, Scapes, circuits like Trial Mountain and High-Speed Ring, GT Café, and GT Auto.

Since the introduction of the Livery Editor* in GT Sport, we’ve seen millions of complex and creative designs. We were amazed with the quality of the liveries made by our fans in the Livery Editor, and their sheer quantity. Knowing this to be an important feature for our fans, our main goal for the Livery Editor in Gran Turismo 7 was to improve the user interface and improve utility and accessibility.

When you own a car that you love, it’s only natural to want to take photos of it in different locations around the world in trying to capture that perfect shot. Scapes* allows you to have complete control of photorealistic shots using HDR technology (when you have a HDR capable display), expert level effects, and even panning shots.

In addition to the return of the GT Campaign mode, our historic circuits like Trial Mountain* and High-Speed Ring* will be making a comeback.

The main feature of the GT Café* in the game is to navigate the player’s adventures in the world of GT, presenting a specific collection of cars that have a cultural meaning from the past, present, and future. Players will progress and complete missions in the GT Café by acquiring prize cars from various races within the world, as well as from the Brand Central and the Used Car Dealership.

GT Auto* also makes a comeback with wheel changes, wide body modifications, addition of roll cages as well as other aerodynamic parts. And not to mention engine oil changes and car wash.

Of course, Gran Turismo 7 is far from the first game to require an active Internet connection even when playing single player modes. However, it's still viewed by many gamers as irksome, to say the least.

Gran Turismo 7 will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Creator Kazunori Yamauchi described it as a culmination of the series so far.