Gran Turismo 7 will Feature 90 Tracks and 400+ Cars

Gran Turismo 7 has been confirmed to feature over 90 different tracks and 420 different car models according to a promotional pamphlet in Japan. The pamphlet also talks about different features found in the game and other such neat features like "Realistic weather and scenery".

The pamphlet/booklet containing all of this information is currently being handed out by Japanese shop Yodobashi Camera. The pamphlet was then subsequently translated by a user in the Gran Turismo-oriented forum GT Planet. To quote the translation:

KOF XV Gets New Trailer Showcasing Climax Super Special Moves Ahead of Beta Release

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of "Gran Turismo"​ Over 420 car models with the highest quality ever. Over 90 tracks with realistic weather and realistic scenery. Besides, the long-awaited "GT Mode," which you can enjoy the car life, is back again. Enjoy various events as buying, selling, and tuning the cars, and racing. Brand Central A shopping mall which over 60 automobile brands assemble. You can purchase over 300 post-2011 cars here. Used Cars Dealer The cars which have been discontinued for a long time are lined up here. The Japanese historic cars in '80s and '90s are also available. The lineup would be updated every day. Garage Your base of the car life. Up to 1000 cars can be stored and you can gaze at and set up your car. Tuning Shop Engine, tire, brake, suspension etc... a huge amount of tuning parts are available. You can also purchase the supercharger, turbocharger, weight reduction, and rigidity increase. GT Auto Dress up your car here. Over 130 wheels and over 600 aero parts are lined up. Oil change, car wash, painting, and livery editing are also available. Scapes Over 2500 photo locations in 40 countries all over the world. Place your car in a beautiful scene and take realistic HDR photographs. License Center Learn the driving technique from scratch. You can learn from basic techniques to different drivings for each car and course. Mission Challenge 0-400m Battle, Drifting, Max Speed Challenge, "Music Rally" which you can race to music etc... You can experience unique events that are different from ordinary racing. World Circuits World circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring, beloved fictional circuits such as Trail Mountain... Over 90 layouts are in this game.

Gran Turismo 7 will be exclusively available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. The game will be released on March 4, 2022. Players who purchase the Launch Edition of the game at any participating retailers, including the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct (PS4/PS5) will receive various benefits. You can read about them in our article regarding pre-order bonuses and 25th Anniversary Edition.