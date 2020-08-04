Apple’s latest iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 4 is now available for download and you can totally grab it for free. Here’s how you do it.

Download the iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Configuration Profile or Sign up to the Public Beta and Enjoy Beta 4 for Free

Apple’s iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 4 is out and you can update to it right away if you have a working developer account with Apple. If you already have the beta installed then all you have to do is navigate to Settings > General > Software Update in order to get the latest software release.

However, in order to download the developer beta, you have to pay Apple $99 a month. That’s not what you want to do right now. How about download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 4 for free instead? Yes, you can totally do that and you have two routes to go about business.

Regardless of which route you end up taking, make sure you have backed up your data properly and thoroughly using iCloud, iTunes or Finder.

Download the iOS Configuration Profile

Grab the iOS configuration profile straight from Apple’s developer portal and call it a day. You can learn more by going here: Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Without Developer Account

Keep it Simple and Take the Public Beta Route

It’s best you install the public beta instead as it is the safest method available, and it’s completely legit. You can learn more about it by going to this link: Apple Releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta - Here's How to Download

Looking to learn more about iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 and its brand new features, then check out the links below:

Need to downgrade back to iOS 13 for some reason? We have a complete tutorial for it as well: