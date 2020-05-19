Today is the day you treat yourself to an iPhone XS Max smartphone in mint condition, complete with 64GB of storage and a Space Gray finish for just $559.

iPhone XS Max with Massive 6.5-inch Super Retina Display Currently Just $559 Renewed and Fully Unlocked

The iPhone XS Max is a great smartphone even in 2020. It packs the powerful A12 Bionic chip, a massive display at 6.5-inches and a battery that will easily last you a full day and even some more. Right now the phone can be yours in renewed and fully unlocked capacity for a price of just $559 for the Space Gray model.

This particular model on sale comes with 64GB of storage which might prove to be enough for a lot of people out there. Then there’s the beautiful glass and steel design that makes room for technologies like wireless charging. Things are topped off with a stunning edge-to-edge Super Retina display. That ‘Super’ in the name essentially implies the fact that this display is unlike any other Apple has ever done thanks to OLED tech.

Since this is a fully unlocked phone therefore you can reap the advantages of its cellular capabilities on any network of your choice. You also get support for eSIM, allowing you to use two phone numbers at the same time.

This phone ships with an MFi-certified Lightning cable and a wall adapter. You won’t receive any headset in the box. The battery health of this smartphone is guaranteed to be above the 80% mark.

Buy Apple iPhone XS Max, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $559

