Deal Alert: SEGA Genesis Mini Currently Just $49.99, Grab it Today for the Ultimate Trip of Nostalgia

Amazon is currently offering the SEGA Genesis Mini console for a low price of just $49.99, down from its usual $79.99.

SEGA Genesis Mini Drops to $49.99 for Limited Time, Order Now and Save $30

If you've been on the hunt for the ultimate casual gaming console, then you just can't go wrong with the SEGA Genesis Mini, and the competition in this space is heating up too. Right now, the mini console can be yours for a low price of just $49.99, saving you $30 instantly.

The SEGA Genesis really needs no introduction and the second-coming of the classic console aims to brings casual gaming back to the living room. It comes preloaded with 42 games which we're certain you are well aware of. This includes Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Sonic the Hedgehog, Vritua Fighter 2 and a lot more.

The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit.

The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box!

Box contents: Sega Genesis Mini console and 2 wired controllers, 40 games + 2 bonus games, power cable and USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

The great thing about the entire package is that it ships with 2 wired controllers inside the box so you can get into multiplayer action right off the bat. You even get an HDMI cable in the package so you don't have to supply your own. Just unbox the console and you're off to the races, it's that easy.

Hit the link below and place your order immediately before price returns to the usual $79.99. There are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about.

Buy Sega Genesis Mini - Genesis - Was $49.99, now just $79.99

While you are here, be sure to check out the following: