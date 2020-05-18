Save big on a renewed iPhone 8 smartphone right now and grab one for a low price of just $284, fully unlocked, complete with LTE support.

Renewed iPhone 8 Smartphone in Space Gray, Fully Unlocked, Renewed with 64GB Storage Back in Stock for Just $284

There are a lot of reasons why you’d want an iPhone 8 right now, and price is one of them. At just $284 for a renewed model complete with 64GB storage, it’s a phone which is going to last you for a long, long time. And it offers up all the advantages of the latest iPhone SE as well.

For $284, you are getting a phone that packs a beautiful 4.7-inch display featuring 3D Touch, a feature which has now been removed from Apple’s flagship lineup. You also get a powerful A11 Bionic chip that is surprisingly fast even in 2020. Then there’s the timeless glass design that makes way for wireless charging and more. Topped off with Apple’s promise of software updates for up to 5 years, this phone is hard to dismiss.

Renewed smartphones ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining which is more than adequate for a day’s worth of use. You will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box. You won’t get a headset so you have to supply your own. This renewed handset is completely unlocked and will work on any carrier complete with 4G LTE support as well as Wi-Fi calling if your carrier supports it.

Please note that renewed smartphones and products tend to sell out very fast so decide fast whether you want this iPhone 8 immediately.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 a1905 64GB LTE GSM Unlocked (Renewed) - $284

