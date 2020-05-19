Hook Yourself up with AirPods 2 for Just $139, Get $15 off AirPods Pro

Apple is offering the second-generation AirPods for just $139, marking a $20 discount. But that’s not all, you can save $15 on a brand new pair of AirPods Pro as well.

Take the AirPods Route Today with Respectable Discounts on Latest-Generation Models Including AirPods Pro

AirPods are all the rage these days when it comes to wireless audio. And you too can get onboard the bandwagon for a low price of just $139 for the second-generation model and $234 for the recently-released AirPods Pro.

The $139 model represents a saving of $20 instantly. These feature Apple’s iconic design with a universal fit and finish. Powered by the H1 chip, you can expect a solid connection every single time you hit that play button, with battery life expected to be around 5 hours on a single charge, going all the way up to 24 hours thanks to the Charging Case.

The $234 AirPods Pro on the other hand, represents an instant savings of $15. But for $234, you are getting a lot of AirPods. You get noise-cancelling, an in-ear design that makes room for deeper bass and better sound isolation. You also get a Charging Case that can charge itself up wirelessly. Seriously, this is the option you should go for if your wallet allows it.

Both models are currently in stock and you can grab them from the link below. We have no idea when the prices would return to normal or whether the stock would run out. And oh, there are no discount codes or coupons you need to know about. Just add the products to your cart and checkout.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case - Was $159, now just $139

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $235

