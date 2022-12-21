Google May Be Working On A Pixel Tablet Pro, According Recent Code Leak, But No Specifications Available

A preview of the Pixel Tablet Pro was not provided by Google, but that does not mean the company is not working on that specific model. Leaked code suggests that the advertising giant is invested in the tablet market, and the upcoming version will likely take on the more premium iPad Pro family at some point.

Pixel Tablet specifications provide a benchmark on the kind of Internals that may be present in the ‘Pro’ version

While searching for code in Google’s Camera Go app, in addition to finding out that the Pixel 8 lineup for next year will support a new camera sensor and staggered HDR, Kuba Wojciechowski also notes that the Pixel Tablet Pro is being worked on. He finds this out through a string labeled ‘TangorPro.’ Unfortunately, that is all the information he can provide regarding the tablet.

Since Google has not provided a preview, it is safe to assume that the ‘Pro’ model is in its early design stages. The regular version was previously reported to be in its EVT stage, or engineering validation stage, meaning that the hardware and design are finalized, and further testing is underway. We suspect that the Pixel Tablet Pro could be previewed next year during the I/O 2023 keynote, providing more details regarding the slate, including its design.

The existence of the Pixel Tablet Pro found in code

At this time, since there is a severe lack of information, but we can still provide some predictions based on the different ‘pro’ tablets that we have seen over the years. The Pixel Tablet Pro may feature a slightly bigger display than the regular version, perhaps extending to 13 inches diagonally, thus providing a larger screen real estate to execute a variety of tasks.

Since the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to ship with the Tensor 3, which is said to be mass produced on Samsung’s 3nm GAA process, the Pixel Tablet Pro may be also treated to the same SoC. We also believe that it will come with a dual-camera array at the back, along with an improved design to set itself apart from the regular model. However, as we stated earlier, this is mere speculation, and we will have to wait for further details to come through, so stay tuned.

News Source: Kuba Wojciechowski