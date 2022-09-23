Menu
Google Pixel tablet Gets Its First Display, Storage Details as Device Reportedly Enters EVT Phase

Omar Sohail
Sep 23, 2022, 08:52 AM EDT
Google’s Pixel tablet is expected to arrive sometime next year, but prior to that, there will be a few stages before the slate officially enters mass production. According to the latest update, the device has entered the engineering validation stage (EVT), with details such as its display size and storage variants also provided.

Pixel tablet May Launch With an 11-inch Display, Along With Two Internal Storage Variants, No Resolution Details Provided Right Now

Google getting into the tablet game may take some time, as 91mobiles reports that developer Kuba Wojciechowsk informed the publication about the product’s progress. For those confused over the term EVT, it means that Google has finished prototyping the Pixel tablet, meaning that the hardware and design are likely finalized. The technology behemoth has apparently sent some units to India for further testing and certification.

Unfortunately, a significant chunk of the Pixel tablet’s official specifications are unavailable to us, but the latest report claims that the device will have an 11-inch display, coupled with 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. There is no telling if the existing storage is expandable through a microSD card, but considering that none of the current Pixel smartphones have ever shipped with expandable storage, we should not get our hopes up unnecessarily.

It also has Wi-Fi 6 support, which is not the latest standard like Wi-Fi 6E, but most users will not be bothered by that. The slate is expected to run the 64-bit-only version of Android 13 and will sport a dual-camera setup at the back. Sadly, there is no information on the camera specifications and how they will function. The more disappointing news is that the tablet may not compete with the cellular versions of Apple’s iPad family since it is rumored to lack a modem.

Looking at Google’s expected launch time frame, the Pixel tablet should come with the Tensor G2, which will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Instead, a rumor doing the round states that Google will use the first-generation Tensor in it, making many customers livid, especially if they have to pay top dollar for the device. This is all the information we have for now, but as the new year draws nearer, we will continue to update our readers, so stay tuned.

News Source: 91mobiles

