Menu
Company

Pixel 8’s Tensor 3 Chip Will Be Mass Produced on Samsung’s 3nm Process

Omar Sohail
Aug 31, 2022
Pixel 8’s Tensor 3 Chip Will Be Mass Produced on Samsung’s 3nm Process

Google will not shift to TSMC anytime soon for its custom range of Tensor SoCs, with a new report stating that Samsung will mass produce the Tensor 3 on its 3nm architecture. The Korean giant recently started shipping out the first 3nm GAA batch to customers, so it is unsurprising that the company will eventually start taking advantage of its latest technology to mass produce smartphone chipsets.

Some Experts Believe Google Will Be Unwilling to Shift to Samsung’s 3nm Process Since It Is Costly

Google’s Tensor 2 was earlier said to be fabricated on Samsung’s 4nm process, and as far as foundry partners go, the advertising behemoth will not be changing suppliers. Business Korea reports that the Tensor 3 will likely shift to Samsung’s 3nm process in 2023.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Passes with Flying Colors in an Extreme Durability Test

“Google is developing the third-generation Tensor with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Division. The mobile AP will be used for the Pixel 8 smartphone, scheduled to come out in the second half of next year.”

While Samsung is currently focused on 3nm GAA, it does have plans to start producing products for various clients on its second-generation 3nm GAA process. For those that do not know, the updated node brings notable improvements compared to Samsung’s 5nm process, such as reducing power consumption by up to 50 percent, increasing performance by 30 percent, and reducing area by 35 percent.

Unfortunately, the Tensor 3 will likely be mass-produced on the first-generation 3nm GAA process since Samsung is not expected to start using the second-generation variant until 2024. Regardless, we should expect improvements from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as far as power efficiency goes because, according to Samsung, its 3nm GAA chips will reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent, improve performance by 23 percent and reduce the area by 16 percent when compared to the manufacturer’s 5nm technology.

However, some experts believe that Google will stick with Samsung’s 4nm node instead of jumping to 3nm, as the latter is an expensive process to mass produce smartphone chipsets. Since Google has yet to rival the annual phone shipments figure of Apple and Samsung, giving limited orders for a cutting-edge process might be counter-productive from a cost perspective. We recommend treating this part of the news with a grain of salt for now.

There are no specification details available on the Tensor 3 for now, so we will likely start coming across rumors and leaks from the first quarter of 2023, so stay tuned.

News Source: Business Korea

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order