Google’s Custom Whitechapel to Be Made on Samsung’s 5nm Node but Could Be Slower Than a Snapdragon 888

Google’s Whitechapel will be the advertising giant’s first attempt at a custom silicon, and it will likely be found in the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Though it is expected to be manufactured on an advanced process, it does not look like it will exhibit the same performance as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, at least according to a discussion that happened on a podcast. Here are more details for you to read about.

Whitechapel’s Performance Could Lie in Between the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865

A podcast hosted by Myriam Joire was joined by tipster Max Weinbach on how the Whitechapel chip would perform when found in the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to him, despite being made on Samsung’s 5nm technology, the SoC may not impress as its performance could lie in between the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865.

That is disappointing to hear because looking at the Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro renders and seeing how their design and upgrades are like nothing we have seen from Google’s previous flagship launches, the Whitechapel should have been at least on par with the Snapdragon 888. Perhaps Google’s priority is not to match Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC. Maybe, the company’s focus lies elsewhere.

According to the podcast, the Whitechapel chip will sport a custom Neural Processing Unit and Image Signal Processor. The use of AI and machine learning might not just be used to improve the camera but to raise the performance bar with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Oftentimes, you have seen that flagship specifications look appealing on paper, and the actual software optimizations also play a pivotal role.

Well, it is possible this Whitechapel chip learns the user’s habits over time and adapts to them. For example, the apps that one Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro owner uses a lot, these apps can have additional resources reserved to open up faster and make them running smoother compared to apps that are not used as much. This is just a small example of how a Neural Processing Unit functions in a smartphone, but Google might have other ways to improve the experience.

It looks like we will find this out shortly after the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch later this year, so stay tuned. You can also check out the entire podcast here and get more information.