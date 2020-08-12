Google Pixel 5 to Arrive in Just an ‘XL’ Variant Featuring a Snapdragon 765G and It Will Be Cheaper Than the Pixel 4

Just yesterday, we came to know of the internal specifications expected to be found in the Google Pixel 5 thanks to an AI benchmark. While the upcoming flagship won’t be as powerful as Snapdragon 865-fueled flagships, regular users won’t experience any difference during real-world use. However, thanks to new information, we’ve found that Google is only preparing a large-screen version of the Pixel 5 and calling it a day. This would effectively make the Pixel 5 the Pixel 5 XL, but here’s the kicker; it could be cheaper than the Pixel 4.

Google’s Pixel 5 ‘XL’ Might Get Sold for $699 and May Only Arrive in a Single RAM, Storage Configuration

A tweet from @ImjustSayingJC claims that just an ‘XL’ version of the Pixel 5 might get sold by Google. That’s actually a smart choice if it ends up becoming true because it will mean lots of users will experience the benefits of using a bigger display. This will range from a larger battery as well as utilizing that additional screen real estate to your heart’s content.

Qualcomm Wins Appeal in Antitrust Battle With FTC

There might be adequate space to incorporate advanced technology in the Pixel 5 ‘XL’ but we shouldn’t expect the Motion Sense feature to make a return to this model. Earlier, display analyst Ross Young talked about an unnamed Google handset with a massive 6.67-inch OLED that would be sourced from both BOE and Samsung and it would support the 120Hz refresh rate. Considering that the Snapdragon 765G does support 120Hz displays, it’s possible the model Young was talking was the Pixel 5 ‘XL’.

-According to information I have been provided.... Google Pixel 5 expected to come in only XL variant with 765G variant priced at $699 — Jason C - I'm Just Saying (@ImjustSayingJC) August 12, 2020

Also, a $699 rumored price tag is still too much for a device that doesn’t even have a flagship chipset but keep in mind that it will be $100 cheaper than the Pixel 4 was at launch, have 5G connectivity support, ship with 8GB RAM and will most likely feature improved camera tech. Overall, we think it’s a promising smartphone package, assuming Google polishes all the software work prior to the official launch.

We’d still advise you to treat this rumor with a pinch of salt, but for now, we believe Google is heading in the right direction. Are you of the same opinion? Tell us down in the comments.

You might also like to check out.

News Sources: Twitter (Jason C - I'