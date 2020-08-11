Google Pixel 5 Specifications Leaked via AI Benchmark; Details Mentioned Include a Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM

The Google Pixel 5 will be the company’s flagship for this year and although it’s not expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus or even a Snapdragon 865 for that matter, we do expect improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 4. In case you were wondering about its specifications, an AI benchmark has revealed those, so let us take a look at those details more carefully.

Not Confirmed if Google Plans on Selling Higher RAM Configurations of the Pixel 5

According to the leaked specifications spotted on the AI benchmark platform by MySmartPrice, the Pixel 5 will feature a Snapdragon 765G. While some of you may be disappointed while reading this, we don’t expect regular users to see a massive difference between the Snapdragon 765G and the Snapdragon 865 during real-world use, and a cheaper chipset will also allow Google to sell the Pixel 5 at a lower price.

Considering that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were discontinued without even reaching their one-year launch anniversary, it’s possible one of the reasons for their unpopularity was a high starting price. If the Pixel 5 ends up being cheaper than its predecessor lineup, it might actually spell good news for Google, which is something the company needs desperately because their smartphone business continues to struggle against the competition.

The other interesting addition is seeing 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB RAM present on both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It’s not confirmed if Google plans on selling higher RAM configurations of the Pixel 5, but it’s something that we’ll find out in the future. Our gut tells us that just like the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 will sport an all-round decent configuration that should attract the majority of customers wanting to experience stock Android.

What do you think of these alleged specifications? Do you think they are good enough for a 2020 Android flagship? Tell us down in the comments.

