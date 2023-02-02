Sony China Receives First In-House Black Crystal Virtual Production Studio Utilizing 90-Square-Meter Screen

In collaboration with Plateau Virtuel and Studios de France, Sony has created a virtual production studio in Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France. Sony has developed a Crystal LED B-Series display at the new studio, measuring 18 x 5 x 5 meters, a first for the company.

Sony China uses a 90-square-meter Crystal LED screen in hopes of creating dynamic scenes and more for filmmaking and other projects

Plateau Virtuel is a subsidiary of the Novelty-Magnum-Dushow Group that works as a virtual production studio. Studios de France is a significant French television and radio shooting location. The anticipation of the new studio is to limit the costs of acquiring sites worldwide and create new worlds and shots that would usually be impossible without using digital means.

The new production studio uses Sony's new Crystal LED black color display technology. It incorporates CineAltaV (VENICE) movie camera capture technology, offering filmmakers more depth to their projects while lowering overall production costs. The CineAltaV camera was discovered after the group worked with the European Space Agency. In the project, the group applied virtual production for the agency, which then caught the attention of Sony China.

This is not the first time we have seen a similar display from Sony. Lucasfilm and Disney incorporated digital displays for filmmaking in 2020 for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The digital sets were a collaboration between Disney and Epic Games that utilized the Unreal game engine technology. Even more impressive is that the 3D-rendered graphics were generated in real time with the help of NVIDIA GPUs. Both lighting and set creation were done nearly seamlessly through a digital screen.

The new screen from Sony is comprised of 450 display units. Each display unit is comprised of eight LED panels. Sony's new display allows for a high contrast ratio and a 1.5mm dot pinch. The current market on panels of this size has a standard average of 2.6mm. In addition to a large extent and picture quality, cinematographers can move close to the display without distortion from consumer displays. The screen offers a high color consistency between the camera and the screen.

The new virtual production studio will be active on February 12, 2023, with technical workshops scheduled for February 16, 2023, and March 30, 2023.

News Source: IT Home