Earlier today we talked about how Google's upcoming Pixel 4a's retail boxes were leaked. That not only proved the existence of the device, but also proved that the official release is imminent. If we are to go by release patterns, the Pixel 4a was supposed to launch at the Google I/O 2020 but since that is cancelled, the phone is just out there, leaking in all its glory.

The latest report sheds light on the specifications that the device will be boasting. Unsurprisingly, these specs fall in line with the previously available information we had on the phone. More than confirming what this device is all about

Now, moving on to the specs, as expected, they are pretty mid-range. Google did the same with Pixel 3a when it was released. For those wondering, the Pixel 4a comes with a Snapdragon 730, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and boasts a 5.81-inch display. The display, of course, comes with FHD+ resolution and runs on 60Hz, it is also an OLED panel, so you do not have to worry much.

The Google Pixel 4a will also come with Google's Titan M security cheap, but it will leak the Pixel Neural Core. As for the power, the phone will be powered with a 3,080 mAh battery. So far, the leaks have only revealed that there is a 64GB variant available but the leak suggests that Google will be releasing a 128GB variant as well.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Pixel 4a comes with a 12.2-megapixel camera that offers both OIS/EIS. The sources claim that the front camera will be 8-megapixel. You are going to be able to record 1080p @ 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS. 720p @ 240 FPS and 4K @ 30 FPS as far as the rear camera is concerned. As for the front-facing camera, you have the 1080p @ 30 FPS.

The signature software features from Google are going to be there. You also have the new Google Assistant that debuted with the Pixel 4 along with Android updates for 3 years. The phone does ship with a headphone jack as well, and it will be available on all major carriers in the US. Additionally, the phone is going to be available in Just Black and Barely Blue colour options. We are not too sure about the white variant making a debut this time or not.

What do you have to say about the leaked Google Pixel 4a specs? Let us know in the comments below.

